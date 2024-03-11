Middle East Monitor
Lebanon army rescues 20 Syrians from Mediterranean

March 11, 2024 at 1:07 pm

Syrian refugee kids are seen in a refugee camp after their tent camp was set on fire in clashes between a group of Lebanese and Syrian refugees in Tripoli, Lebanon on January 03, 2021 [Mahmut Geldi/Anadolu Agency]

The Lebanese Army announced today that it had saved 20 Syrians from drowning during an irregular migration attempt across the Mediterranean Sea.

In a statement the army said: “Information was available about a boat sinking off the coast of the city of Tripoli in northern Lebanon, while it was being used to smuggle people.”

“An army naval patrol was able to rescue 20 Syrians, including women, who were on the boat.”Due to the poor economic conditions in Syria, the eastern and northern Lebanese borders with Syria have witnessed a massive wave of displacement with many wishing to continue the journey and move to Europe in search of safety and a better life.

There are 1.8 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon, including about 880,000 registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, according to Lebanese estimates.

