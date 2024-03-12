Middle East Monitor
UKMTO flags up boarding incident east of Somalia

March 12, 2024 at 11:56 am

Cargo ships are seen at Israel's Haifa commercial shipping port in the Mediterranean Sea on December 13, 2023 [Mati Milstein/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said on Tuesday that it had received a report of a boarding incident 600 nautical miles east of Mogadishu, Somalia, Reuters has reported.

“Authorities are investigating,” said the agency. “Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.” No further details were provided.

British maritime security firm Ambrey said separately that a Bangladesh-flagged bulk carrier was reportedly boarded east of Somalia.

“Merchant vessels are advised to stay well clear of this position as this is assessed to be an ongoing incident with perpetrators attempting to take control of the bulker,” said the company.

