If world doesn’t act, Gaza will see ‘largest number of victims of hunger’, ministry warns

March 13, 2024 at 4:12 pm

Palestinians set out with their belongings from Ez-Zeytun neighborhood towards Shifa Hospital, which was previously raided by Israel, due to the re-entry of Israeli ground forces into some areas in Ez-Zeytun neighborhood, north of Gaza City, Gaza on February 20, 2024. [Dawoud Abo Alkas - Anadolu Agency]

The Palestinian Ministry of Health yesterday called on the international community to rescue the residents of the northern Gaza Strip who are suffering from a worsening humanitarian catastrophe and famine.

In a statement, the ministry said the aid reaching the north was very little and insufficient, as hunger is becoming more severe.

“Do not leave them prey to hunger, bombing and disease,” the ministry’s statement said. “The doctors will die, the nurses there will die, and the world will witness the largest number of victims of hunger in the coming days. If you do not act today to save us, we will all die.”

On Monday, the health ministry made an urgent appeal for humanitarian aid as more than 2,000 medical staff in the northern Gaza Strip face starvation like the rest of the civilian population.

