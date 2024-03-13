If world doesn’t act, Gaza will see ‘largest number of victims of hunger’, ministry warns

The Palestinian Ministry of Health yesterday called on the international community to rescue the residents of the northern Gaza Strip who are suffering from a worsening humanitarian catastrophe and famine.

In a statement, the ministry said the aid reaching the north was very little and insufficient, as hunger is becoming more severe.

“Do not leave them prey to hunger, bombing and disease,” the ministry’s statement said. “The doctors will die, the nurses there will die, and the world will witness the largest number of victims of hunger in the coming days. If you do not act today to save us, we will all die.”

On Monday, the health ministry made an urgent appeal for humanitarian aid as more than 2,000 medical staff in the northern Gaza Strip face starvation like the rest of the civilian population.