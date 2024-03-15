‘Sometimes those reviled as extremists turn out to have been right all along’
UK MP George Galloway took a firm stand against Communities Secretary Michael Gove's plans to add a new definition of ‘extremism’, which targets Muslim groups in the UK. Galloway highlighted the broader implications of such classifications, emphasising the damaging consequences of being branded an extremist and pointed out the historical context of similar accusations, like those against anti-apartheid activists.
March 15, 2024 at 11:42 am