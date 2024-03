UK Tories 'worried' peace in the Middle East may benefit Labour Party Sky News correspondent, Sam Coates, reported this week that a Tory minister had told him that his party 'are worried that there might be peace in the Middle East and that might help the Labour Party because they are currently suffering because of what is going on in Gaza and that’s severing the relationship between their traditional Muslim vote and that party.' Is this why the UK is not backing a ceasefire in Gaza in an election year?