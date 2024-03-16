Women and children make more than 70% of Gaza death toll Dr. Rola ElFarra, an American-Palestinian physician who has lost 150 of her family members in Gaza since the start of the war, says ‘humanity has really failed the women and children of Gaza.’ Dr. ElFarra emphasised the urgent need for mental health services, safe spaces, and protection for women, citing the profound psychological impact and trauma the women and children of Gaza are suffering from. ‘The magnitude of suffering, catastrophic conditions is unfathomable and unprecedented,’ she said, urging people to reach out to their governments and demand an immediate ceasefire.