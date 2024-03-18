Egypt probes fire that destroyed ‘Hollywood on the Nile’ film studio

Egypt’s Public Prosecution has assigned three task forces from various ministries to investigate a massive fire that engulfed and destroyed the iconic Al-Ahram Studio on Saturday.

Based in Cairo’s Giza district, the 80-year-old film studio, known as the “Hollywood on the Nile” was one of the Arab world’s most prestigious and oldest film production houses, and one of the oldest in the world.

Founded in 1944, the studio spanned 27,000 square metres, housed three production stages, a screening room and an editing suite, and served as a vital hub for Egyptian film and television production.

Huge fire brakes out inside Al-Ahram Studio in Omraniya, Giza The fire consumed the contents of the shooting site, spread outside, and civil protection dispatched up to 18 fire trucks trying to contain the fire.

According to Al-Ahram newspaper, the blaze lasted six hours and broke out hours after the filming of the Ramadan television series, Al-Moalem.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Culture Nevine El-Kilany visited the site to assess the extent of the losses and damage sustained to the surrounding neighbourhood.

Today, the outlet revealed that the fire spread to ten nearby residential buildings, including 46 residential units, with 19 apartments completely burnt and the rest partially damaged.

Although the fire caused extensive damage to the studio “including decorations, wood, places designated for photography, and corridors,” El-Kilany said the fire broke out far from the stages, studios and historic buildings.

Prime Minister Madbouly meanwhile said the state will fully cover the cost of repairing the damage at the studio and that the government will also provide financial assistance of around $300 (EGP 15,000) to each affected family.

