Libya coastguard blocked rescue of migrants at sea, rights group says

The Libyan Coastguard has been accused of hampering an attempt to save more than 170 people making the perilous journey across the sea to Europe.

According to Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Sea, on Friday, their “team witnessed an illegal pushback by the EU-supported Libyan Coast Guard in international waters in the Maltese search and rescue region, with the complicity of the Maltese authorities and presence of #Frontex.”

The following day, “another Libyan patrol vessel, threatened the @MSF team and survivors during a rescue operation, claiming they would take everyone to #Libya.”

MSF Sea claimed the vessel in question was donated to Libya by the Italian government.

It added that the coastguards then “deliberately endangered the lives of hundreds of people seeking safety.”

During this dangerous interference, the Libyan Coast Guard attempted to stop the rescue and forcibly board one of MSF rescue boats, putting at risk the lives of over 140 people.

According to Sea Watch International, which filmed events as they unfolded, there had been an “Attempted hostage-taking in the Mediterranean! We witnessed the so-called Libyan Coast Guard trying to forcibly take over a boat from @MSF_Sea in international waters.”

The Italian authorities must intervene immediately & initiate a rescue.

The migrant boat’s engine had reportedly broken down, leaving everyone on board stranded at sea.

Rights groups have for years documented “the nightmarish conditions in which refugees, migrants and asylum seekers are trapped in Libya”, as well as the hazardous behaviour of the country’s coastguard. They called on the EU to end its partnership with Libya set up to stem the flow of migrants, however, since then the EU has signed similar deals with Tunisia and Egypt. With humanitarian organisations raising the alarm that such agreements put lives at risk.

