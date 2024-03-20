UK: Network Rail defends hadith messages on major terminus display board

The UK’s Network Rail has defended the decision to post sayings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) on the daily information display board at London’s King’s Cross Station during the holy month of Ramadan.

The “Hadith of the day” messages also included the times of two of the five daily prayers. One of them was: “The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: All the sons of Adam are sinners but the best of the sinners are those who repent often.”

However, this message prompted “outrage” according to right-wing GB News. The railway company then removed the message “after extensive criticism.” Among the critics was the media outlet’s presenter and former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage, who said, “Aren’t we supposed to be a Christian country?”

A report by the Telegraph yesterday said that the state-owned company had been warned that it risked “generating resentment” by posting such Islamic messages. Stephen Evans, chief executive of the National Secular Society, said, “At best it’s a well-meaning yet misguided and counterproductive attempt at inclusivity.”

Religious messages like this, added Evans, undermine the principle of neutrality. “Maintaining such neutrality in public spaces and services is the best way of nurturing a fair, harmonious or inclusive society that respects all individuals, regardless of their beliefs or backgrounds.”

The publicly-owned infrastructure company, though, pointed out that: “King’s Cross station is made up of a diverse and multicultural workforce and at times of religious significance, messages such as these are displayed to celebrate the station’s diversity and inclusivity. Throughout the year, messaging at the station also celebrates festivals from other religions including Easter, Christmas, Passover and Diwali to mark the beliefs of our colleagues and passengers.”

The beauty of Ramadan in unexpected places… A Ramadan hadith spotted at King's Cross Station reminds us of the blessings and wisdom this holy month brings. 🌙✨ #Ramadan #Hadith #KingsCross #London pic.twitter.com/WbmfN4H99F — Islam Channel (@Islamchannel) March 16, 2024

Last week one of the daily Prophetic sayings was: “When Ramadan enters, the gates of Paradise are opened. The gates of Hellfire are closed, and the devils are chained.” If observing Ramadan and need support opening your fast, please speak to staff, it added.

