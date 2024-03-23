Sara Netanyahu criticises liberated Israeli captives

The wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara, sparked a wave of reactions from the Israeli captives who were returned from Gaza during the exchange deal with Hamas.

Sara criticised the liberated captives and complained in private conversations with a member of the Knesset that she and her husband had not yet received thanks for returning some of the captured Israelis.

According to a report published by News 12, Sara criticised: “Did you see how many kidnapped people we brought back? They did not do that… they did not even thank us.”

Following the publication of the report, 18-year-old Liam Orr, who was captured in Gaza and returned as part of the exchange deal, responded on Instagram: “Sorry, I was captured.” His cousin Alma Orr, who was also released in the exchange deal, shared Liam’s post.

Yigil Yaakov, who also returned from Gaza as part of the exchange deal, responded to the post: “I’m sorry I was kidnapped, next time I will pay for a vacation in Gaza.”

In response to the news report, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office conveyed in a statement: “Apparently in a private conversation, you can say whatever you want, including lies and baseless falsities. Regarding the Knesset member with whom Sara Netanyahu met, what was said is that she herself said some interesting things which, if revealed to the public, would cause surprise in the political system.”

It is worth noting that Sara participated in a number of meetings with the families of Israeli captives in Gaza. Earlier this month, she sent a letter to the mother of Emir of Qatar Sheikha Moza, calling on her to: “Leverage your significant influence to work towards the release of the Israeli hostages.”

