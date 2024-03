What would happen if Biden cut the supply of bombs to Israel? ‘The war will end’ Nathan Thrall, a journalist and former director of the Arab-Israeli project at the International Crisis Group, asserts that the Israeli war on Gaza could end if the United States ceased supplying bombs to Israel. In an ABC News In-depth documentary, he highlighted the full-fledged support the US has provided to Israel, criticising it as American hypocrisy to supply bombs while expressing sympathy for those killed by them. In the same documentary, Ehud Barak, former Prime Minister of Israel, emphasises Israel's need for US support, not only in terms of munitions but also in the Security Council to deter Iran's involvement and in the International Criminal Court in The Hague.