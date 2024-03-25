Russia agrees to ‘closer cooperation’ in fight against terrorism with Syria, Turkiye

Russian President Vladimir Putin held separate calls with his Turkish and Syrian counterparts, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bashar Al-Assad, on Saturday, promising “closer cooperation” in the fight against terrorism in the wake of the deadly concert attack in Moscow, according to a Kremlin statement.

The statement noted that Erdogan offered his “deep and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and stressed the urgent need for closer bilateral cooperation in the fight against the terrorist threat.”

In a conversation with Putin, Al-Assad expressed his “wishes for patience and peace for the families and friends of the victims,” and they agreed to “intensify communications to address the fight against terrorism,” according to the Kremlin.

Russia is the most powerful foreign power operating in Syria, and Putin has long been allied with Al-Assad, throwing the weight of the Russian military behind his Syrian counterpart.

