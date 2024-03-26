Israel seeking new arms suppliers, amid increasing criticism from US

Israel is reportedly attempting to obtain weapons from sources other than the United States, amid increasing criticism from the US government against Tel Aviv’s transgressions in Gaza.

According to KAN News, an unnamed security official claimed that the “increasing criticism and delegitimisation [of the offensive] fueled by both Muslim groups and antisemites endanger the transfer of US-backed ammunition and warfare.”

The official highlighted that the recent tensions between Tel Aviv and Washington are primarily due to concerns regarding “the entry of Israeli troops into Rafah alongside the humanitarian issue in Gaza.” It is expected that those issues “will affect Americans’ willingness to continue assisting Israel with the same intensity.”

As a result of Israel’s atrocities and the war crimes committed during its ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip, a number of countries and companies have decided to cease their supplies of arms, equipment and components to the occupation state.

Last month, Spain suspended all arms sales to Israel, and last week Canada announced a suspension to its arms exports including electronic cards and subcomponents used for Israel’s Iron Dome system.

There are also reports that France and Germany are set to halt arms exports and boycott the supply of military equipment to Israel, not necessarily due to Israel’s war crimes, but primarily due to severe shortages in ammunition supplies on their home fronts. “There are no stocks in Europe; everyone is making sure to purchase the most advanced means [for themselves],” the security official said.

