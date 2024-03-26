Volunteer doctor in Gaza recounts Israeli bombing of hospital British Professor Nick Maynard, part of a delegation of doctors who volunteered in Gaza, recounted how the Israeli forces repeatedly bombed a hospital that was in a supposedly ‘de-conflicted’ zone which resulted in him and his colleagues being evacuated from there, leaving the hospital non-functional. He says to date, the Israeli forces have not provided any credible explanation for these bombings. Since 7 October, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has documented 410 attacks on healthcare in Gaza. The Israeli military has killed 685 healthcare workers. This has destroyed Gaza’s healthcare system at a time when its functioning is vital. Israel continues to deliberately target healthcare facilities, which is a violation of international law and a war crime.