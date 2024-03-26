WHO staff member killed in Syria air strike

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported that one of its staff members was killed in an air strike in Syria today, Reuters reports.

Emad Shehab, an engineer in the city of Deir Ez-Zor, was killed in the early hours of this morning when his building was hit during a series of air strikes across the area, WHO said.

Shehab worked as WHO’s focal point for water, sanitation and hygiene in the city.

“His untimely death is a stark reminder of the ongoing violence and suffering endured by the people of Syria. He will be greatly missed,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

