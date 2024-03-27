Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Ghassan Abu-Sittah voted rector of University of Glasgow

March 27, 2024 at 5:28 pm

British-Palestinian surgeon Professor Ghassan Abu Sitta

British-Palestinian surgeon Professor Ghassan Abu Sitta

War surgeon Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah was elected rector of the University of Glasgow yesterday.

Abu-Sittah, a world-leading plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is a former student of the university and has recently spent time operating on Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip during Israel’s current bombing campaign.

Dr Abu-Sittah received 4,172 votes and stood on a platform which focused on Gaza, saying “a vote for me is a vote of solidarity” with Palestine, urging for divestment from the arms trade.

The university rector, a position held for three-years, presides at meetings of the University Court — the highest governing body of the university. The court exists to oversee the management of the University, with special emphasis on strategic leadership and accountability.

READ: Gaza is ‘dystopian nightmare’ after Israeli bombardment, says doctor

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending