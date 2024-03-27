Ghassan Abu-Sittah voted rector of University of Glasgow

War surgeon Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah was elected rector of the University of Glasgow yesterday.

Abu-Sittah, a world-leading plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is a former student of the university and has recently spent time operating on Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip during Israel’s current bombing campaign.

Dr Abu-Sittah received 4,172 votes and stood on a platform which focused on Gaza, saying “a vote for me is a vote of solidarity” with Palestine, urging for divestment from the arms trade.

The university rector, a position held for three-years, presides at meetings of the University Court — the highest governing body of the university. The court exists to oversee the management of the University, with special emphasis on strategic leadership and accountability.

