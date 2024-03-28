Hamas requests ICC intervention after latest Israeli execution video

Hamas has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take “urgent action to stop the systematic killing” of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in response to a new video showing Israeli soldiers executing two Palestinian civilians in cold blood while they were trying to return to northern Gaza.

Hamas said that “footage aired by Al Jazeera documenting the cold-blooded killing of two unarmed young civilians by Zionist occupation forces and their bodies dragged with a bulldozer to cover up the crime is further evidence of Zionist crimes.”

Netzarim Military Checkpoint | Jazeera release footage showing Israeli soldiers executing civilians attempting to return home to north Gaza and buring their corpses right after to hide the war crime. [translated to English] pic.twitter.com/MNWMfIVZ8j — Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) March 27, 2024

The movement noted that this is occurring in the context of “a brutal, genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

In its statement, Hamas called for “urgent action from all international institutions to stop the systematic killing of our people and to hold accountable the rogue regime and its terrorist war criminal leaders for their crimes against children and vulnerable civilians.”

Last night, Al Jazeera broadcast a video showing Israeli soldiers executing two Palestinian civilians in cold blood as they attempted to return to the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

READ: A war crime? Israeli soldiers play with Gaza women’s underwear in online posts

It did not reveal how it obtained the video or the date it was filmed, but the footage shows two young Palestinians as they attempt to return to the northern Gaza Strip, taking Al-Rashid Street in the western part of the enclave, before the Israeli army forces stationed near the Nabulsi roundabout, southwest of Gaza City, targeting them even though they were raising white flags.

This is not the first video of Israeli soldiers targeting unarmed Palestinians civilians in Gaza. Only last week footage circulated of shells fired at four Palestinians as they were walking when one of the men survived the first attack and started to hobble then crawl to safety, occupation forces shot at him directly, killing him.