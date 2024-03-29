Shameless Zionists in Britain are targeting free speech and democracy itself

Western civilisation is in decline judging from the dystopian way in which we are entering a dark and dangerous world where it is becoming well-nigh impossible to distinguish between truth, lies and deception. This is, without doubt, a by-product of Israel’s genocidal war against the Palestinians in Gaza, and the British government’s decision to embrace Zionism unconditionally. The political ideology led to the creation of the terrorist state of Israel, which is currently under investigation for genocide by the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

“Terrorist” state? That’s right. Israel was founded on the terrorism of the Jewish terrorist groups Lohamei Herut Israel (Fighters for the Freedom of Israel), aka Lehi, or the Stern Gang; and Irgun. They campaigned actively from 1940–48 in British Mandate Palestine for the creation of a Jewish state and numbered no more than a few hundred people. They operated in small cells and concentrated on the assassination of government officials. Their victims included Lord Moyne, the British Minister for the Middle East in 1944, and the UN mediator Count Folke Bernadotte in Jerusalem in September 1948. Irgun is infamous for the bombing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem on 22 July 1946 — which killed 91 people — and the massacre in Deir Yassin that killed at least 107 Palestinian villagers, including women and children, carried out alongside Lehi terrorists on 9 April 1948. Irgun committed acts of terrorism against Palestinian Arabs, as well as against the British authorities, who were regarded by the Zionists as — the irony of it — illegal occupiers. A list of Zionist/Israeli terrorism can be found in this article.

These atrocities, which had British as well as Palestinian victims, are brushed aside and conveniently overlooked by the likes of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his political rival Sir Keir Starmer, who are both signed up to the shameless Zionist lobby groups Conservative and Labour Friends of Israel respectively. Both men have declared themselves to be enthusiastic supporters of Zionism. As such anyone — and I mean anyone — in their parties or offices who dares to criticise Israel or mention genocide will be sacked, demoted or otherwise removed.

With the zeal of the McCarthyite witch-hunts no one is safe in Starmer’s Labour Party, not even Jews. The Labour leader has already expelled at least 40 Jewish socialists for alleged anti-Semitism after they dared to criticise the Zionist state.

There is now a famine in Gaza thanks to Israel’s genocidal military offensive and blockade of humanitarian aid; skeletal babies and children are dying already.

Their protruding bones and sunken eye sockets invoke memories of the Holocaust survivors of the Nazi death camps, but the mainstream media is afraid to state this very obvious fact for fear of being called anti-Semitic.

Evidence of this dystopian world where telling the truth can land you in trouble surfaced this week with attacks on former Major General Charlie Herbert, who commanded British troops in Kabul in June 2017. His role included training and mentoring senior Afghan officials and meetings with government figures.

Up until 7 October last year, Herbert was regarded as the go-to military expert by TV stations and newspapers. The General has found himself the victim of a smear campaign, however, because of his criticism of the Israeli army’s conduct in Gaza. He has 34 years of experience soldiering in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia and elsewhere, so it is fair to say that he understands warfare. It’s this experience, knowledge and understanding which makes his opinions more than credible.

Herbert has criticised both Hamas and the brutal Israeli occupation forces on social media, but his vocal criticism of Israel and its “culture of impunity” has now made him a target of a vicious Zionist smear campaign.

As expected from such a distinguished soldier, he has attempted to defend himself on X: “#Gazawashing Definition: The systematic attempt to smear those who speak out against the IDF’s conduct in Gaza or who question Israel’s military strategy, in order to silence them. Is this really what we want from mainstream media?” In another tweet on 2 March he wrote: “Israel’s war in Gaza will not bring about a better peace. That’s a tragedy and a wasted opportunity. For Israel, for Palestine and for the Region. This platform is no longer a place for that discourse, just a cesspit of toxic hatred, misinformation and smears. Farewell to Arms.”

In a hard hitting interview with Novara Media he said: “When you celebrate and film the deliberate destruction of mosques and hospitals and universities and houses you have kind of crossed a line and to me that’s… I don’t believe those are individual acts. What we have seen suggests a culture of impunity within the IDF [Israel Defence Forces]. They feel they can do this and post it on social media with no action being taken. One senses they are almost encouraged to do this.”

This was a step too far for Zionists who questioned his credibility as an analyst on Sky News:

Sky News

After that, a six-year-old smear story appeared in some of the right wing media about how the British commander was sent home early for drinking champagne in the British Embassy in Kabul. His 12-month tour of duty ended abruptly three months early following a complaint about his conduct, according to the Daily Telegraph. The complaints were investigated but thrown out, and he retired from the British Army a year later in 2018.

I doubt that the story would ever have resurfaced had he not criticised Israel.

If a senior British Army officer can be targeted and smeared for daring to criticise the apartheid state and its conduct against civilians in wartime, then what hope is there for anyone else who wants to speak frankly about Israel’s genocidal actions?

No wonder so many Labour and Conservative MPs are afraid to break ranks and speak out. Has their silence been bought by the pro-Israel lobby groups?

The latest to appear in the Zionist crosshairs is an independent UN expert who said there are “reasonable grounds” to determine that Israel has committed several acts of genocide in its military offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza. UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese has been slammed by Israel, which rejected her report as an “obscene inversion of reality.” According to the Italian lawyer, there were clear indications that Israel had violated three of the five acts listed under the UN Genocide Convention.

“The overwhelming nature and scale of Israel’s assault on Gaza and the destructive conditions of life it has inflicted reveal an intent to physically destroy Palestinians as a group,” wrote Albanese. Her report drew the usual accusations of anti-Semitism from Israel.

If the brittle defenders of the Zionist state revert to type, we can expect to see smears against Albanese in pro-Israel, right-wing media. She has already revealed that she has been threatened “throughout” her mandate.

I intend to stand at the upcoming UK General Election as a parliamentary candidate and I am bracing myself for the Zionist onslaught that will follow. Information is being concealed or distorted so as to deceive the public, but I am determined to speak the truth even if it is viewed as a revolutionary act.

My support for the Palestinian people will make me a target of those Zionists who have little or no respect for our democracy or our right to tell the truth. If good, courageous people like Major General Charlie Herbert and Francesca Albanese were having their reputations tarnished by Moscow or Beijing it would be raised by MPs in parliament and be headline news. But the truth is that our democracy is itself under Zionist occupation, and until we replace the politicians at the very top of the democratic tree in this country (and elsewhere, it must be said), Israel will be allowed to act with impunity, no matter how many Palestinians are killed, and how many fearless pro-justice whistle-blowers are smeared.

Democracy is a precious commodity, and so is freedom of speech. The two go hand in hand. Brave men and women fought and died for such rights 80 years ago. We cannot let the action of cowardly Zionist soldiers and their shameless supporters in this country be the catalyst for stripping us of our democratic rights. Free Palestine!

