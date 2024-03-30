Palestinian pastor Isaac states, 'Gaza is thirsty, and the world gives it vinegar, much like what happened with Jesus' The Palestinian Christian pastor and theologian Munther Isaac spoke during his Good Friday Sermon. He addressed the congregation about Easter, expressing his disbelief that it coincided with Gaza still enduring genocide. He emphasised that Gaza had entered a new, even more dire phase of suffering, with people dying from hunger, thirst, and disease. He recounted a scene of a child trapped under rubble, crying out 'I am thirsty' as he was rescued after a bombing, which reminded him of Jesus's cry.