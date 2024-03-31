Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Israeli woman says 'Hamas working with Biden' and advocates for military action in Rafah

Social media users circulated a video of an Israeli woman named Shula, a supporter of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, referring to him as 'our giant.' She urged him and the Israeli military to enter Rafah because Hamas isn't interested in peace. She claimed they are working with Biden to buy time, predicting they will lose the war while Biden will prevent Israel from fighting in his election year.

March 31, 2024 at 7:43 pm

WATCH: Jordan, Morocco, and Iraq: Protests in Arab countries witness security crackdown

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending