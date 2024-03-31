Tractor bulldozing bodies, while a woman singing in Hebrew 'Rubbish needs to spill out' A video shows a tractor bulldozing dead bodies lying on the ground beside a tank as a woman sings in Hebrew in the background, saying, 'It's coming to collect the grimy bin,' and 'all the rubbish needs to spill out.' Memo couldn't verify where or when the video was recorded. Meanwhile, local media outlets report that bulldozers were used to push Palestinian bodies to undisclosed locations near Gaza.