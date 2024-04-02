Middle East Monitor
138 journalists killed in Gaza 

April 2, 2024 at 10:45 am

Palestinian press members stage a demonstration in front of the Kuwait Hospital to draw attention to the dangers they face while performing their duties, stating that they are being targeted by the Israeli army in Rafah, Gaza on 26 February, 2024 [Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency]

Some 138 journalists have been killed in Gaza since 7 October, 2023, the Government Media Office announced yesterday.

“The number of journalist martyrs increased after the martyrdom of journalist Mohammad Abu Sakhil during the crime of raiding the Al-Shifa Medical Hospital complex in Gaza,” the media office said.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the occupation forces withdrew from the Shifa Medical Complex and its surrounding areas in the besieged Gaza Strip yesterday, two weeks after they launched a large-scale military operation at the site, leaving behind scores of bodies which have decomposed, have been run over by military vehicles, have been mauled by stray dogs or of people who were killed execution style with their hands tied behind their backs, many are unidentifiable.

“Dozens of bodies were recovered from inside and around the medical complex,” the ministry said.

Israel has killed 32,845 Palestinians and injured 75,392 others since 7 October, 2023.

