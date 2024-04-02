Nothing new from Cairo meeting held to end Israel’s bombing of Gaza

Meetings between the mediators and the Israeli occupation delegation in Egypt have not resulted in a path to reaching a ceasefire, sources said.

The sources pointed out that the Israeli delegation once again proposed the gradual return of a specific number of displaced persons from the south of the Gaza Strip to the north, where the proposal includes the return of no more than 60,000 displaced persons at a rate of 2,000 displaced persons per day two weeks after the agreement comes into force.

They added that the Israeli occupation insists on not allowing displaced Palestinians to return to their homes and areas, but rather to tents set up to accommodate them.

A leader in the Hamas movement said that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is trying to buy time and calm the anger of the families of the prisoners of war held in Gaza, meanwhile, he is putting obstacles in the way of reaching an agreement.

He added that the Israeli delegation has not been granted the authority to reach an agreement.

“We affirm our position to stop the aggression, withdraw the occupation forces, return the displaced persons, and intensify relief and reconstruction,” he said.

