Saudi arrests 146 gov’t workers on corruption charges

Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) yesterday announced the arrest of 146 suspects from seven ministries including the Interior, Defence, National Guard, Justice and Zakat and Tax who were charged with abuse of power and money laundering.

In a statement released yesterday, the Authority said it has dealt with several criminal and administrative cases during the past month by conducting 1,657 inspections.

It revealed that 239 individuals were investigated, and 146 suspects were detained, some of whom were released on bail.

It confirmed that the crimes the suspects were involved in include bribery, abuse of official power, forgery and money laundering.

READ: HRW urges Saudi Arabia to release 12 football fans imprisoned for ‘Shia chant’