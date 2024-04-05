Father of WCK aid worker killed in Israeli strike says not first time Israel has killed aid workers The father of Jacob Flickinger, a 33-year-old US-Canadian citizen who was one of seven people killed in an Israeli strike on a World Central Kitchen (WCK) convoy, said if the attack on the convoy was a mistake, then the Israeli military is ‘extremely incompetent’, adding: “This is not the first aid convoy or group that has been accidentally killed. There have been over 200 aid workers killed delivering food to a starving population.”