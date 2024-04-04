‘They went out there selflessly to help some of the most desperate people in the world at the moment’ Adam Macguire, the cousin of British aid worker James Kirby, describes him and the other six aid workers from World Central Kitchen (WCK) as heroes who selflessly ventured out to assist some of the most desperate people in the world at the moment. James Kirby, John Chapman, and James Henderson, along with four others from Poland, Australia, and Palestine, as well as one dual US-Canadian citizen, were killed in Gaza during the airstrike while providing security for WCK.