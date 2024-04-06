950% increase in Israelis seeking psychological support since start of Gaza war

The Israeli Mental Health Association reported on Friday a 950 per cent increase in the number of Israelis seeking psychological support since the beginning of the war on the Gaza Strip.

On Friday afternoon, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation quoted the Israeli Mental Health Association saying that there has been a sharp increase in the number of requests for psychological support since the start of the war on 7 October.

The Israeli organisation revealed the results of its research about six months after the Israeli war on Gaza, explaining that since the outbreak of the war, the number of inquiries received by the call centre increased to about 172,000, approximately 33,000 inquiries or requests per month, including 44,000 during the first month alone.

Israel’s Walla website confirmed, quoting a statement by the organisation, that the daily rate of inquiries since the outbreak of war has reached 920 per day and that the organisation has recruited more than 150 volunteers to respond to requests for psychological support.

In the same context, The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) noted that about 62 per cent of the homes in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed as a result of the ongoing Israeli war on the Strip.

UNRWA posted this statement on X: “The ongoing war has damaged or destroyed around 62% of all homes in #Gaza. Critical infrastructure – including @UN buildings sheltering displaced families – have been attacked. Over 75% of the population have been displaced – the majority multiple times.”

