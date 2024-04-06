‘We are a deeply polarised and divided community. 40% of young American Jews think Israel is an Apartheid state, is committing the crime of apartheid’ Erin Axelman, co-director and producer of the documentary 'Israelism,' highlights the polarisation within the Jewish community. Referring to poll results from the Jewish Electoral Institute before 7 October, she points out that 40% of young American Jews believe Israel is committing the crime of apartheid. Axelman emphasises that many American Jews and Jews in the diaspora are exposed to an idealised version of Israel's history. He added that 'upon encountering Palestinians and their narratives, many individuals realise a stark contrast between the mythology they've learned about Israel and the harsh reality faced by Palestinians.'