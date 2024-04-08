Palestinian right of return NGO warns UN of international ‘complicity’ in genocide in Gaza

The Palestinian Return Centre (PRC) in London has highlighted “international complicity in the genocide in Gaza” in a written submission to the 55th Session of the UN Human Rights Council. The submission has been circulated in accordance with Economic and Social Council Resolution 1996/31.

Under the heading “The Ongoing Genocide in Gaza and International Complicity”, the written statement drew the Council’s attention to the complicity of international governments in Israel’s war crimes in the Gaza Strip and their failure to implement a ceasefire and protect civilians against Israeli attacks. This, said the PRC, is in direct contravention of the Genocide Convention regarding the prevention of genocide.

“Since the start of Israel’s current attacks after October 7, the Gaza Strip has become the target of mass killings, displacement and destruction,” said the NGO. “An estimated 33,000 people have been killed, including 12,660 children, and 7,000 missing and likely dead under the rubble.”

The organisation warned of the scope, scale and speed of Israeli destruction, which is unprecedented since World War II. The northern part of the Gaza Strip has been virtually completely destroyed and depopulated. Approximately 85 per cent of the population — 1,955,000 people — have been displaced. Nearly 1.72m of these internally displaced persons were registered in severely overcrowded UNRWA facilities, the PRC pointed out.

“To rebuild Gaza and render it habitable once again the international community must immediately demand a ceasefire along with a comprehensive plan to end the Israeli military occupation and system of apartheid over the Palestinian people,” it insisted.

The PRC condemned the damaging role played by some Western governments which have given their full support to Israel for its military offensive on the Gaza Strip. The US, Israel’s major ally and supporter, was accused of enabling the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The UK has failed to call for a ceasefire and continues to support arm sales to the Israeli government.

The statement also denounced Germany’s flagrant suppression of Palestinian solidarity initiatives in the country, and its pledges to continue to provide Israel with military equipment and armaments that may be used against the Palestinians in Gaza.

