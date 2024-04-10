Activists protest UK Labour leader, demanding end arms sales to Israel

A group of activists held a protest outside Labour Party head Keir Starmer’s home in London, calling on the main opposition leader to support an arms embargo on Israel, Anadolu news agency reported.

Activists from the Youth Demand group placed dozens of children’s shoes outside Starmer’s home and a banner that read: “Starmer, stop the killing.”

Since the beginning of ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza after Oct. 7, Labour Party and its leader Starmer have been criticised by many for not calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

He also faced backlash after saying that Israel “has the right” to withhold power and water from Gaza.

Speaking in the video footage, shared by the group, 21-year-old Ella, one of the protesting activists, called on Starmer to call for an end to arms sales to Israel.

Another protester Daniel, 24, said that Starmer has a responsibility to stop the arms sales to Israel, “weapons that are ending up in Palestinian homes, Palestinian nurseries and Palestinian hospitals.”

“I am here to ask that he exercise that responsibility and exercise his power to end these barbaric practices before they kill more people,” said Daniel.

Later, three protesters were detained by police officers, as shown in footage shared by Youth Demand on X.

While being detained, Ella said: “I’ve taken action because our government is complicit in genocide, they’re licensing new oil and gas and they’re selling weapons to Israel.”

On Monday, activists from the same group targeted the headquarters of Labour Party, spraying red paint onto the building and accusing it of being “complicit in the murder of Palestinians.”

