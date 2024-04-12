Apple to fix ‘bug’ that shows Palestine flag when users type Jerusalem

Apple has announced its plan to address a “bug” that prompts an emoji of the Palestinian flag when iPhone users type Jerusalem in messages.

In a statement provided to Apple news outlet iMore, it has claimed the change is a keyboard bug that was not intentional and will be rectified at the next iOS operating update.

Typically, when iPhone users input a country’s name, it triggers the display of an emoji flag representing that nation; however, this feature does not apply to city names.

The change has sparked anger from some people online, with British television presenter Rachel Riley calling on the company to explain how the oversight was allowed to take place.

“Showing double standards with respect to Israel is a form of antisemitism, which is itself a form of racism against Jewish people,” she wrote on X. “Please explain whether this is an intentional act by your company, or whether you have no control over rogue programmers.”

She added: “In my opinion a multinational company like Apple would not want to admit publicly that this was an intentional act by an employee/employees hence the description ‘bug’ but I hope at least internally those responsible will no longer be working for the company.”

Israel regards the entire city of Jerusalem, including the eastern sector it annexed after the 1967 Middle East war, as its capital while Palestinian officials, with broad international backing, want occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state they hope to establish in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.