Japan: Foreign minister to skip Bahrain trip amid Middle East crisis, say officials

April 15, 2024 at 11:20 am

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa speaks during a press conference as she announced to resume funding to the UN agency for refugees in Palestine, or the UNRWA, Kyodo news agency reported, in Tokyo, Japan on April 2, 2024. [Ahmet Furkan Mercan - Anadolu Agency]

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa is preparing to shelve a trip to Bahrain planned for later this week amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following Iran’s mass drone and missile attack on Israel, Reuters reported three government officials confirming.

Kamikawa had notified Parliament of her plans to visit Bahrain following the G7 foreign ministers summit in Italy between 17-19 April, according to Japanese daily newspaper Sankei Shimbun. The foreign ministry had not officially announced her trip.

One of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the planned cancellation was to add more flexibility in the minister’s schedule to respond to the crisis.

Japan has strongly condemned the attacks and joined other global powers and Arab nations in calling for restraint.

Bahrain’s embassy in Tokyo did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Read: Japan FM announces to deliver $35m aid to Gaza as UNRWA funding resumes

