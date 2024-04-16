Israel seizes 64 dunams in southern West Bank to establish a settlement

The Israeli Occupation authorities have issued a military decision to seize 64 dunums (64,000 square metres) of citizens’ land in the Al-Bouira area, north of the city of Hebron in the southern Occupied West Bank, in order to establish a residential and industrial Jewish settlement, Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

This decision which was issued today, Tuesday, targets a vital area of the city, and comes as a prelude to the displacement of the Palestinian residents from the area, who number approximately 8,000 citizens, to seize and control approximately 800 dunams.

This decision also comes in conjunction with settlement expansion policies whose pace has accelerated, with the world’s attention focused on Israel’s devastating war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Mayor of Hebron, Tayseer Abu Sneineh, and members of the municipal council called for an emergency meeting with the people of the region and the owners of the targeted lands, in the presence of a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, the trustee of the Tamim Al-Dari Endowment, Ahmed Al-Tamimi, the governorate, the Wall and Settlement Authority, the security services and the Hebron Chamber of Commerce and Industry and relevant institutions, to discuss the military occupation’s decision to seize citizens’ lands and establish a settlement on them.

The attendees affirmed their rejection and denunciation of this decision, warning of the continuation and increase of daily violations and attacks by the colonialists against citizens, stressing the importance of following up on the file legally through the legal team assigned to this case, calling on the international community and human rights institutions to intervene urgently and quickly to stop this blatant violation, which threatens the explosion of the situation in the region.

At the end of March, the Israeli Occupation authorities confiscated an area estimated at 8,000 dunums in the Jordan Valley area east of the Occupied West Bank, for the purpose of expanding a Jewish settlement and establishing an industrial and commercial area near the Palestinian village of Fasayel, according to what was reported by the Israeli Public Radio.

