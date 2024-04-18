Iran displays military capabilities amid escalating tensions with Israel

Iran has displayed its military capabilities including missile systems and drones in a parade to mark National Army Day yesterday, which aimed to demonstrate Tehran’s readiness to confront a possible response from Israel to the unprecedented retaliatory attack launched by the Islamic Republic on Israel on Saturday night, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking before the most prominent commanders of the army and the Revolutionary Guard after the parade, which was held at a military base near Tehran, President Ebrahim Raisi warned: “If the Zionist regime commits the slightest aggression on our land, this will lead to a harsh and violent response.”

Israel has in recent days confirmed that it will respond to the Iranian attack, despite saying earlier that it was able, with the help of the United States and other allies, to intercept the majority of the 300 drones and missiles launched by Tehran.

During the parade, Raisi stressed that Tehran’s retaliatory attack “demonstrated…that our armed forces are ready”, adding that the operation proved that Israel is “weaker than a spider’s web and broke the myth of the invincible army”, describing the attack as a “precise, limited and punitive measure” in response to Israel’s targeting of Tehran’s consulate in Damascus on 1 April, which killed seven members of the Revolutionary Guard, including two prominent officers.

READ: Israel strike on Iranian Embassy: A grave threat to global diplomatic laws

Wednesday’s parade included a display of different models of drones, such as Ababil, Arash and Mohajer drones as well as the Dezful medium-range ballistic missile and S-300 air defence missile system.

Military vehicles, including the locally made TIAM tank, were also on display.

The ISNA news agency quoted the Commander of the Air Forces, Hamid Wahidi, as saying: “We are 100% ready (…) whether in terms of air cover or bombers, and we are ready to strike targets, especially with (Russian) Sukhoi 24 planes.”