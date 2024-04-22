Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

UNICEF calls for an immediate end to the killing of children in Palestine

April 22, 2024 at 1:29 pm

Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to Kuwait Hospital for medical treatment after an Israeli attack on Ridwan family house, leaving many injured and at least 7 dead including 4 children in Rafah, Gaza on April 20, 2024. [Jehad Alshrafi - Anadolu Agency]

Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to Kuwait Hospital for medical treatment after an Israeli attack on Ridwan family house, leaving many injured and at least 7 dead including 4 children in Rafah, Gaza on April 20, 2024. [Jehad Alshrafi – Anadolu Agency]

The killing of children in Palestine must stop, and there must be an immediate ceasefire, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said yesterday.

In a statement, Regional Director of UNICEF, Adele Khodr, said that “in the past 72 three Palestinian children were killed in the latest military operation in Tulkarem in the West Bank and at least another 14 children were reportedly killed in Rafah, Gaza.”

Twenty-four Palestinians, including 13 children, were killed in an Israeli bombing of two homes east of Rafah.

The UN official stressed that children in the State of Palestine have been “caught in a tragic and vicious cycle of violence for too long.”

“This is a war disproportionately affecting children,” she warned.

“The killing of children needs to stop. We need a ceasefire now.”

Read: Gaza doctors save unborn baby after mother is killed in Israeli bombing

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending