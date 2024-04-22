UNICEF calls for an immediate end to the killing of children in Palestine

The killing of children in Palestine must stop, and there must be an immediate ceasefire, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said yesterday.

In a statement, Regional Director of UNICEF, Adele Khodr, said that “in the past 72 three Palestinian children were killed in the latest military operation in Tulkarem in the West Bank and at least another 14 children were reportedly killed in Rafah, Gaza.”

Twenty-four Palestinians, including 13 children, were killed in an Israeli bombing of two homes east of Rafah.

The UN official stressed that children in the State of Palestine have been “caught in a tragic and vicious cycle of violence for too long.”

“This is a war disproportionately affecting children,” she warned.

“The killing of children needs to stop. We need a ceasefire now.”

