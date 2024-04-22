UNRWA: Child killed every 10 minutes in Gaza

A child is killed in Gaza every ten minutes, UNRWA’s media adviser, Adnan Abu Hasna, said in an interview yesterday.

Outlining how dangerous the situation in the Strip is, Abu Hasna Hadrat Al-Muwatin (Dear Citizen) programme on AlHadath AlYoum satellite channel: “Every ten minutes a child is killed in Gaza, and every day 67 women are killed, including 37 mothers. We are talking about hundreds of orphans. There are about 18,000 orphans who have lost everything; family, love and life.”

Abu Hasna noted that the Palestinian city of Rafah, where 2.2 million citizens now live, originally accommodates 150,000, saying that “the Gaza Strip is experiencing critical days in light of the Israeli statements about launching a military operation.”

He denied that there was a place to move this large number of people to in any area, noting that the occupation prevents residents from moving to the north. It also prevents UNRWA from entering the north of the Gaza Strip despite the fact that the rest of the international organisations that brought aid used UNRWA equipment and warehouses.

Only one third of the number of trucks that entered Gaza before the war are entering the Strip now, he said, noting that the occupation prevents the delivery of aid to those who need it, and has caused a major collapse in health and psychological conditions and exacerbated food insecurity rates.

