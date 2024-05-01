Hezbollah strikes Israel army sites near Lebanon border

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group announced late on Monday that it had targeted Israeli army positions along the border with southern Lebanon.

The group said it targeted and struck two buildings where Israeli soldiers were stationed in the Metula settlement, northern Israel.

Pictures published by Hebrew accounts showed homes that suffered significant damage with some of them completely destroyed as a result of missiles fired by Hezbollah.

Hezbollah said it also targeted an army post in the same area, killing and injuring soldiers.

The group said it also hit the radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, achieving a direct hit.

For its part, the Israeli army said its Air Force attacked a number of buildings it claims are used by Hezbollah as well as civilian homes in southern Lebanon, destroying a number of them.

