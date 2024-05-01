Israel forces detaining record numbers of Palestinian children without charge

A record number of Palestinian children are being held in administrative detention by Israeli occupation forces, figures released by the Israel Prison Service show.

According to Defence for Children International – Palestine, “the numbers have never been this high. 61 children are currently held by Israeli forces without charge or trial, equivalent to about one in three out of all Palestinian child detainees.”

Administrative detention “is a cruel tool used by the Israeli military to detain Palestinians, including children, on “secret charges” not presented to them or their lawyers,” DCIP added. Detainees are held for renewable period of up to six months “creating an unbearable environment of anxiety for parents and children who don’t know when they will be able to go home.”

According to Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, 9,500 Palestinians are currently being held in Israel’s jail, 3,880 under administrative detention. Of those detained, 200 are children and 80 are women.