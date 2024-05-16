Bahrain to announce joint Arab position on key issues at summit

The Bahrain Declaration to be issued today at the conclusion of the 33rd Arab Summit will articulate a unified Arab stance on several key issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, Asharq Al-Awsat has reported.

The head of Arab and African Affairs at Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told the outlet that Manama will unveil new initiatives during the summit aimed at fostering joint Arab action.

“The Bahraini Foreign Minister, Dr Abdul Latif Al-Zayani, has toured Arab capitals to coordinate the Bahrain Declaration with his counterparts,” explained Ambassador Ahmed Al-Tarifi. He emphasised that the summit will present “the unified Arab position” on current developments in the Arab world.

Al-Tarifi highlighted several challenges facing the Arab world, with the Palestinian issue and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and other Palestinian territories at the forefront. He also mentioned the crises in Sudan and Libya, and concerns about food security, noting that these topics will be key points of discussion among Arab leaders.

Commenting on Bahrain’s initiative to host an international conference on the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution, Al-Tarifi confirmed that, “Manama is determined to do this within the framework of ongoing Arab and international efforts.”

He suggested that one of the outcomes of this endeavour was seen last week in the UN General Assembly when Palestine received the votes of 143 countries for membership of the international organisation. “This was an Arab diplomatic success that reflected the results of joint Arab influence.”

In addition to Arab heads of state and diplomats, also in attendance at the summit will be various international figures, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

