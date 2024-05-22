Scotland vs. Israel women's football match to be played without spectators

The Scottish Football Association announced yesterday that the upcoming women’s national team match against Israel in the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 qualifier will be held without spectators due to potential planned disturbances.

In a statement on its official website, the association said: “Due to updated intelligence and following extensive security consultations with all key parties, the Scottish FA regrets to confirm that the forthcoming UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 qualifier between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park on May 31 will now be played behind closed doors.”

“The away fixture, due to be played in Hungary on June 4, will also be played behind closed doors,” it added.

The stadium operations team was alerted to the possibility of planned disturbances, leaving no choice but to proceed without fans.

Measures have been taken to provide automatic full refunds for fans who have already purchased tickets for the match.

The decision comes amid expectations of protests from Scottish fans in response to Israel’s ongoing military assault on Gaza in which more than 35,500 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

