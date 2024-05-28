Middle East Monitor
Egypt to host conference for Sudan civilian political groups in June

May 28, 2024 at 5:57 pm

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi meets Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council and Sudan’s army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Cairo, Egypt on February 29, 2024. [Egyptian Presidency – Anadolu Agency]

Egypt will host a conference next month bringing together Sudan’s civilian political groups with other regional and global parties, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

The conference aims to produce an agreement between Sudan’s civilian groups on ways to build a comprehensive and permanent peace, the statement added.

Sudan has been gripped since April 2023 by a civil war between the Sudanese army, led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Thousands of civilians are estimated to have died.

Key global and regional players including the United States, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have attempted, without success, to broker peace between the warring sides.

