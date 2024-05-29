Israel controls 75% of buffer zone along Gaza-Egypt border, says official

Israel’s military controls 75 per cent of the Philadelphi Corridor, the border buffer zone between Gaza and Egypt, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi said on Wednesday.

“I believe that the IDF will be in control of it all with time,” he told Israel’s public broadcaster Kan. “Together with the Egyptians, we must ensure weapon smuggling is prevented.”

Hanegbi added that he expected fighting in Gaza to continue throughout 2024, at least.

According to a 2005 agreement between Israel and Egypt, the Philadelphi Corridor is supposed to be a demilitarised zone, with only Egyptian border police allowed to be there.

