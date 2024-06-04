Turkiye repatriates 55 historical artefacts to Iran

Turkiye repatriated 55 historical artefacts identified as belonging to Iran on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The artefacts were taken to Erzurum province and sent to Iran with a ceremony at the Erzurum Archaeology Museum, as part of the work on the return of illegally smuggled artefacts to Turkiye.

Director-General of Cultural Heritage and Museums, Birol Incecikoz, said Turkiye has been carrying out comprehensive work on artefact smuggling.

Incecikoz said Turkiye has successfully brought back 7,824 artefacts to the homeland in the last seven years.

“We have become one of the rule-making countries in the world in terms of returning illegally smuggled artefacts to our country. As a country, we claim that every cultural artefact is the jewel of the country it belongs to. It must be exhibited in the country where it belongs, it must belong to that land,” he said. “As a result of these policies, today we have come together to hand over to the Republic of Iran the artefacts that we have proven to belong to the Iranian side.”

Incecikoz indicated that the items include a Sasanian sword, 42 coins, a bronze jug and 11 artefacts from the Bronze Age and Islamic eras.

“The return of cultural assets to the lands where they belong will be our motto in all the work we will do as a country from now on, especially in the fight against the smuggling of historical artefacts,” he added.

The Consul-General of Iran in Erzurum, Mohammed Ebrahimi, thanked Turkiye for returning the artefacts.

