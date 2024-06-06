Middle East Monitor
EU rejects accusations of anti-Semitism against Borrell 

June 6, 2024 at 8:27 am

EU High Representative Josep Borrell gives his speech during the conference titled "The Future of Syria and the Region" in Brussels, Belgium on May 27, 2024 [Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency]

The EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Peter Stano, has rejected accusations of anti-Semitism directed at the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, Euronews has reported.

“I very strongly reject any accusation against High Representative Borrell as being anti-Semitic or contributing to the wave of anti-Semitism,” Stano told a press conference on Wednesday. He pointed out that Borrell has merely been formulating and strengthening the European position on foreign policy issues, including the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The EU official explained that Borrell is working to achieve a long-term settlement that meets the legitimate security interests of both Israelis and Palestinians. This, he stressed, is not “anti-Semitism”.

