Turkiye signs letter of offer, acceptance for F-16 jets from US

June 7, 2024 at 8:01 pm

A Turkish pilot is seen in the cockpit of the Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft during test flight in Balikesir, Turkiye on 22 May, 2022 [Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency]

Turkiye has signed a letter of offer and acceptance for the purchase of F-16 fighter jets from the United States, the US State Department confirmed, Daily Sabah reports.

“Getting this particular sale over the finish line took some time,” State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, told a news conference late Thursday.

“This is good for US national security, Turkish national security and NATO interoperability,” he added while thanking the “hard work” of Turkish defence and foreign affairs ministries.

The Bureau of the Political-Military Affairs, in a separate post, said, “US proud to announce today a major step forward in Turkiye’s purchase of new F-16 Block 70 fighter jets – the most advanced F-16 ever made, available only to closest Allies and partners. Just the latest example of the US enduring commitment to a security partnership with Turkiye.”

NATO ally, Turkiye, has long sought to upgrade its F-16 fleet and first requested the jets in October 2021.

