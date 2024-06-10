Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Report: Number of journalists killed in Gaza rises to 150

June 10, 2024 at 11:35 am

Al-Quds TV journalist Cebr Abu Hedrus', who died in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat refugee camp, vest and microphone are seen during his funeral ceremony in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on December 30, 2023. [Ashraf Amra - Anadolu Agency]

Three journalists have been killed in Gaza over a 24 hour period, bringing to the total number of journalists killed since Israel launched its bombing campaign on the enclave to 150, the Government Media Office (GMO) announced yesterday.

In a statement, the MGO said the Palestinian journalist community lost fellow Abdullah Ahmed Al-Jamal, an editor and journalist at Palestine Now, and Ahlam Ezzat Al-Ajla, a correspondent at Family Happiness Magazine, and Dina Abdullah Al-Batniji, a journalist at Al-Thuraya Media Foundation.

