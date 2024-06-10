Settlers burn Palestinian house north of Nablus

Settlers burned a house in the town of Burqa, northwest of occupied Nablus, last night under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

A Quds Press correspondent reported that “settlers from the Homesh settlement attacked the outskirts of the town and targeted the house of Palestinian Raed Yassin Hajjah with Molotov cocktails. The house was partially burned before the residents were able to put out the fire, it added.

Confrontations broke out as residents tried to protect their properties, during which two young men were injured. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Settlers also attempted to attack homes in the northern and eastern areas of the village.

The occupied West Bank has been witnessing an increase in invasions by settlers with the support of occupation forces since Israel launched its bombing campaign in Gaza. Some 8,875 Palestinians have been detained by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank since 7 October 2023, prisoners’ rights groups reported at the end of May.

