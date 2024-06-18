Middle East Monitor
Lebanon Hezbollah publishes drone footage claiming to show surveillance of Israel's Haifa

June 18, 2024 at 4:58 pm

Cargo ships are seen at Israel's Haifa commercial shipping port in the Mediterranean Sea on December 13, 2023 [Mati Milstein/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Hezbollah, on Tuesday, published a nine-minute 31 second-long video of what it said was footage gathered from its surveillance aircraft of locations in Israel, including the city of Haifa’s sea and air ports.

Haifa is 27 kilometres (17 miles) from the Lebanese border, Reuters reports.

The group’s head, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said in November that Hezbollah had been sending surveillance drones over Haifa.

The group has sent both surveillance and attack drones into Israel in the last eight months, as it exchanges fire with the Israeli military in parallel with the Gaza war.

The US and France are working on a negotiated settlement to the hostilities along Lebanon’s southern border.

