Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Lebanon villages report power outage due to Israeli shelling

June 18, 2024 at 11:40 am

Smoke billows during Israeli shelling on the southern Lebanese village near the border with Israel on 31 January 2024 [RABIH DAHER/AFP via Getty Images]

Smoke billows during Israeli shelling on the southern Lebanese village near the border with Israel on 31 January 2024 [RABIH DAHER/AFP via Getty Images]

Several villages in southern Lebanon have been without electricity after heavy artillery apparently struck pylons and electricity lines during Monday night’s bombing by the Israeli army, Anadolu has reported.

According to Lebanon’s official National News Agency, heavy Israeli shelling of Rabb Al-Talatine caused power outages in several southern villages, including Taybeh and Deir Seryan.

The exchange of fire between the Israeli army and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah continued amid an important visit to Israel by US President Joe Biden’s senior adviser Amos Hochstein on Monday, which is aimed at easing tensions between Israel and Lebanon. Hochstein is expected to visit Beirut today as part of his efforts to defuse the situation.

Since Israel’s military offensive in Gaza began last October, there have been daily exchanges of fire between the occupation state and Hezbollah. Thousands of civilians have been displaced on both sides of the border.

READ: 1 killed in Israel drone strike on car in southern Lebanon

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending