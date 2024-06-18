Lebanon villages report power outage due to Israeli shelling

Several villages in southern Lebanon have been without electricity after heavy artillery apparently struck pylons and electricity lines during Monday night’s bombing by the Israeli army, Anadolu has reported.

According to Lebanon’s official National News Agency, heavy Israeli shelling of Rabb Al-Talatine caused power outages in several southern villages, including Taybeh and Deir Seryan.

The exchange of fire between the Israeli army and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah continued amid an important visit to Israel by US President Joe Biden’s senior adviser Amos Hochstein on Monday, which is aimed at easing tensions between Israel and Lebanon. Hochstein is expected to visit Beirut today as part of his efforts to defuse the situation.

Since Israel’s military offensive in Gaza began last October, there have been daily exchanges of fire between the occupation state and Hezbollah. Thousands of civilians have been displaced on both sides of the border.

