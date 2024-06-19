Saudi Arabia: footballer Paul Pogba performs Hajj

French footballer Paul Pogba has performed the Hajj rituals in Saudi Arabia, accompanied by his wife, Bolivian model Maria Zulay Salaues, who posted pictures of the couple on Instagram

“A very emotional and magical place,” wrote Salaues. “Eid Mubarak to all my brothers and sisters, and we ask God to bless us with peace and tranquillity.”

Pogba announced his official marriage to the 29 year old Salaues in 2019. She embraced Islam following the ceremony. The couple performed Umrah — the “lesser pilgrimage” — in Ramadan, and appeared together on Eid Al-Adha.

The Juventus player was suspended from football in March for four years due to violating anti-doping rules. He has played for the club since the start of the 2023/24 season.

