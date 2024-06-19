Middle East Monitor
Saudi Arabia: footballer Paul Pogba performs Hajj

June 19, 2024 at 2:24 pm

Footballer Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea in Manchester, England on 24 October 2020 [Michael Regan/Getty Images]

French footballer Paul Pogba has performed the Hajj rituals in Saudi Arabia, accompanied by his wife, Bolivian model Maria Zulay Salaues, who posted pictures of the couple on Instagram

“A very emotional and magical place,” wrote Salaues. “Eid Mubarak to all my brothers and sisters, and we ask God to bless us with peace and tranquillity.”

Pogba announced his official marriage to the 29 year old Salaues in 2019. She embraced Islam following the ceremony. The couple performed Umrah — the “lesser pilgrimage” — in Ramadan, and appeared together on Eid Al-Adha.

The Juventus player was suspended from football in March for four years due to violating anti-doping rules. He has played for the club since the start of the 2023/24 season.

